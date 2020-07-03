Breaking: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR

A medium intensity earthquake was felt in Delhi and adjoining cities at 7 pm today. Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the richter scale struck around 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana, National Center for Seismology has said. The tremors lasted for nearly 3-4 seconds.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

In the last two months, several earthquakes have jolted the Delhi-NCR region. Last week, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had hit Ladakh.