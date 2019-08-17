Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi due to short circuit; 34 tenders rush to the spot

A fire has broken out on the first and second floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday evening. 34 fire tenders have rushed to the AIIMS hospital to douse the fire, reported ANI. The fire started at a building near the Emergency Ward of the hospital.
According to media reports, fire was caused due to a short circuit. There are no reports of any casualty so far. The fire broke out at the teaching block of the AIIMS, destroying samples and medical reports and forcing evacuation of some patients, though no one was injured.
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS hospital, but he is admitted in a different building.
Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.
A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 34 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Delhi has tweeted, "The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest.
Fire service trying it's best to extinguish the fire. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the fire services personnel to do their work (sic)."
Patients from some floors of the AB ward, located close to the Microbiology department where the blaze started at around 5 pm, were evacuated along with those in the operation theatres above it as the smoke spread, officials said, adding that the fire was doused within a couple of hours.
Also, patients in the operation theatres above the microbiology department were shifted to other wards, sources said.
Sources said the fire spread to the adjacent Emergency Lab in the department of Lab Medicine, which is adjacent to the Microbiology department's virology unit, where electricity work was going on for some time and cables being used were kept, they said.
The emergency services in the hospital were also affected due to the blaze.
(With PTI inputs)
