Major landslide in Rajamala area of Kerala; 80 people feared trapped

A major landslide occurred in Rajamala area of Idukki district in Kerala, on Friday, and 80 people are feared to have trapped in the debris. The landslide occurred in the area where tea plantation workers reside. Multiple reports suggest nearly 20 houses of plantation workers could be buried under the debris at the site.

So far, a total of 10 people have been rescued, while the search is on to find the other trapped people. Idukki SP told ANI that there was clarity on the number of people trapped inside but at least three families were stranded there.

Police, fire, forest and revenue department officials have been rushed to the spot. The authorities have also deployed the National Disaster Response Force to rescue the landslide victims.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in the region. In Ernakulam district, as the water level in the Periyar river rose, the famous Shiva temple on the river bank has been almost submerged. Shutters of various dams have also been opened causing water level in the Periyar river to rise.

