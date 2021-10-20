Breaking: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai has rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan.

Bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also rejected.

Aryan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison after he was arrested by the NCB following the alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

(The story will be updated soon)

Also Read: Facebook plans to rebrand with a new name: Report

Also Read: Cadbury Dairy Milk launches 3D chocolate printer at Mumbai’s Jio World Mall

Also Read: Fuel prices today: Petrol crosses Rs 106 per litre in Delhi, Rs 112 per litre in Mumbai