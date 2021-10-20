Cadbury Dairy Milk launches 3D chocolate printer at Mumbai’s Jio World Mall

Cadbury Dairy Milk manufacturer Mondelez India has launched the world’s first Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D printer at the Jio World Mall in Mumbai. Senior Group Leader at Mondelez International Nimisha Mistry took to LinkedIn to inform the users of this innovation.

“So excited to finally share the launch of the World’s first Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Printer at the Jio World Mall in India. So proud to be a part of this team and how we’ve worked together to bring this activation to life for Cadbury Dairy Milk. Congrats to the whole team (internal and our external partners) for their hard work and dedication in making this happen,” Mistry said in her LinkedIn post.

Image: Nimisha Mistry/LinkedIn

Mistry shared an image of a Cadbury chocolate box made using the 3D printer and some glimpses of how the printer works. Known as The Purple Room, this is a huge machine with a display for readymade chocolates.

LinkedIn users called it an amazing innovation and one of them commented, “Nice way to indulge…. That’s what chocolate is all about.” The other user congratulated Mondelez and said that this was a ‘milestone initiative’.

But why did Cadbury go for 3D printing of chocolates? One of the key upsides of 3D printing of chocolate is the accuracy of the end printed result as chocolate lovers nowadays are not only attracted to the taste but also to the aesthetic appeal of a chocolate.

Due to this technology, chocolatiers can convert any 3D design into edible chocolate creations like chocolate bars, icecream toppings, and coatings on nuts, wafers and caramel, as per a research by the Science and Engineering faculty of Australia’s Queensland University of Technology.

BusinessToday.In has reached out to Mondelez for a comment and the story will be updated accordingly.

