Indian, Chinese soldiers clash again along LAC; 20 PLA soldiers injured

Chinese army is said to have suffered yet another setback in its attempt to alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control at the hands of Indian army soldiers last week. Sources confirm that some Chinese soldiers tried to move into the Indian territory. They were challenged by Indian soldiers and a clash ensued. Despite the hostile weather conditions, the Indian soldiers pushed the Chinese back, India Today reported. In the brawl, 20 odd Chinese suffered injuries, while 4 Indian soldiers also sustained injuries. The exact area where the clash took place is not confirmed. The situation at the point of clash, however, is now said to be stable but tense.

Meanwhile, both the armies also held another round of Corps Commander-level talks on Sunday, with an aim to move forward on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, news agency PTI reported. The ninth round of high-level military talks began at around 10 am at Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The eighth and last round of military talks had taken place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points. The Indian delegation at talks is being led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region. The seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks had taken place on October 12 during which China was pressing for withdrawal of Indian troops from a number of strategic heights around the Southern bank of Pangong lake.

However, India insisted that the disengagement process has to start simultaneously at all the friction points. Nearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the standoff.

China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials. Last month, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs. However, no concrete outcome emerged from the talks.

With PTI inputs

