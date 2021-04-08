'Brilliant': Anand Mahindra lauds Centre's decision to allow COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces

Industrialist Anand Mahindra lauded the government's announcement of allowing COVID-19 vaccination sessions at workplaces with around 100 eligible/willing beneficiaries.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mahindra praised the Centre's decision, and suggested that the government's immunisation drive will be "brilliant", especially if coupled with allowing "wider eligibility given the number of young people in the workforce."

"This will be brilliant. Especially if combined with wider eligibility given the number of young people in the workforce. Keeping my fingers crossed. We have been keenly awaiting an opportunity to vigorously join what we hope will be a final battle with Covid," he tweeted.

To expedite the vaccination drive throughout the country, the Union Health Ministry has permitted immunisation sessions at both public and private workplaces.

Announcing it on April 7, the ministry said that such workplace vaccination centres may be launched across states and UTs (Union Territories) from April 11, 2021.

Mahindra, who is very active on social media, and often posts gripping and interesting tweets, has been quite vocal about the COVID-19 situation ever since the news of the virus first broke.