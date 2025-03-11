'Bro took my samosas and ranaway...': Redditor claims Swiggy delivery partner never showed up in bizarre chat

A recent social media post has created quite a buzz around a failed food delivery, with one Swiggy user claiming that his samosas never arrived—because the delivery partner “took the order and ran away.” The man, who shared a screenshot of his conversation with customer support on Reddit, wrote, “Bro took my samosas and ranaway.”

According to the screenshot, the customer service executive confirmed multiple failed attempts to reach the delivery agent, “I am sorry to inform you that I tried to connect with the delivery partner for the fifth time but I was unable to. Shall I proceed with the replacement?”

When the user asked whether the agent was still heading to his address, the reply was unexpectedly direct, “No the delivery partner take the order and run away.”

Shocked by the response, the customer worried the delivery partner might still show up, but the support executive assured him he would receive a replacement. Ultimately, he posted that Swiggy “refunded the money and gave a 40rs coupon lol.”

In the Reddit thread, several users weighed in. One person wrote, “I thought the chat guy was being sarcastic,” while another mentioned a similar experience, suggesting, “Swiggy should start using OTP for delivery.” Other comments ranged from questioning the possibility of an accident to accepting a refund as sufficient compensation: “If the dude was hungry, it’s okay. As long as you get the refund. These guys get paid in peanuts.”

It remains unclear what truly happened to the missing order. Business Today has not independently verified the conversation’s authenticity and has reached out to Swiggy for comment.