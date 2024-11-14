'Bro you don't actually have to join UP Police': Kunal Kamra mocks Vikrant Massey's recent remark 

In a mocking statement, comedian Kunal Kamra has playfully targeted actor Vikrant Massey in light of the latter's controversial remarks in an interview. Massey has stirred significant public ire for his statements made during various podcasts he is promoting in anticipation of his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report.

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Massey, who previously criticised the ruling party (BJP), stated that his views have changed. He mentioned that after travelling throughout India, the Bollywood actor claimed that "Muslims are not in danger" and suggested that, for the first time, Hindus truly realize their freedom and independence following India’s historic liberation from British rule in 1947.

Question: आप BJP के बड़े आलोचक थे अब पुराने समर्थक कह रहे कि सेक्युलर से कट्टर हिंदू कैसे ?



Vikrant Massey : BJP का बड़ा आलोचक था। पर देश भर में यात्रा के साथ मुझे अहसास हुआ कि चीजें इतनी बुरी नहीं, देश में मुस्लिम ख़तरे में नहीं।

These comments have drawn considerable backlash on social media, with many calling Massey out for his perceived insensitivity and opportunism.

Kamra chimed in on the debate by sharing a video clip of Massey discussing freedom of expression in India, captioning it with a sarcastic remark: "Brother, that was a movie. You don’t actually have to join UP Police as an IPS." This comment references Massey’s recent role in 12th Fail, where he portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma, who triumphed over poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

Brother that was a movie you don’t actually have to Join UP Police as an IPS 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kQHk3Y5jDa — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2024

Critics speculate that Massey’s current pro-BJP stance marks a significant shift from his earlier criticisms of the party and reflects an attempt to safeguard his film from potential backlash. In another podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Massey explained his metamorphosis from a BJP critic to a supporter, attributing the change to his personal experiences over the past decade and his evolving perspective on communal issues.

Meanwhile a day before the release of his film, The Sabarmati Report, Massey addressed both his fans and critics.

In a video message, he urged everyone to watch the film before making any judgments. He acknowledged that many have raised questions about him and the film's creators, and he asked those who are criticising him to view the film first before expressing their opinions. He emphasised that it is unfair to judge a film without having seen it.

The Sabarmati Report is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 15, which is a Friday. The film aims to reveal the facts surrounding the burning of the Sabarmati Express train in Godhra in 2002, an event that led to the violent Gujarat Riots.