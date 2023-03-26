'Brotherhood is everything': Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth meet Rishabh Pant to keep him motivated

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is undergoing a tough phase personally but he has made some really good friends in his life who always keep a check on him.

Pant is recovering from surgery after being involved in a near-fatal car accident in December 2022.

While Pant is out of cricket for now, several cricketers are doing their bit to keep him energised and motivated. Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and S. Sreesanth met the 25-year-old.

Raina took to Twitter to share a group picture and wished Pant a fast recovery, while Sreesanth urged Pant to keep believing and inspiring.

"Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother Rishabh Pant the very best and fast recovery," Raina tweeted.

"Rishab Pant I love you, my brother, for who ur – keep believing and keep inspiring , You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all.#togetherness #family #brotherhood #live #family #love #phoeinx #brother #cricket #india #bcci brother hood is everything. ..one life one world.." Sreesanth said on Instagram.

Pant was seen sitting with cricketers with his right knee bandaged as he posed for the picture. The 25-year-old cricketer's operation happened in Mumbai and since then, he was on complete bed rest.

Pant also posts videos of his physiotherapy sessions on Instagram. He recently posted about a walking session inside a swimming pool under the physio's guidance.

Besides that, Pant spends his days playing board games such as carrom or chess.

