Bryan Johnson, the tech guru obsessed with remaining young, is now selling ‘longevity’ oil for Rs 3,100 a bottle

Web payments platform Braintree founder Bryan Johnson is selling longevity oil after claiming to have the lung capacity of a 18-year-old, Business Insider reported last week. The 45-year-old millionaire claims to have the heart of a 37-year-old and skin of a 28-year-old due to his ‘biohacking’ experiment.

Johnson is now selling a “longevity” extra virgin olive oil for $37.5 (Rs 3,100) per bottle. He claims that his Blueprint Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) has been specifically “designed for health and longevity.”

“We found in the scientific evidence that specific kinds of extra virgin olive oil matters a lot in terms of the health benefit you're going to get,” Johnson said to Business Insider.

“We've sourced from both hemispheres of the planet. It's been such a challenging thing for us to solve ourselves that we've decided to source this and make a brand available for you,” Johnson added.

According to his website, 15% of Johnson’s daily caloric intake comes from EVOO, as he takes three spoons of it every day.

The company claims that its Blueprint EVOO has a robust flavour with a little peppery taste.

However, olive oil experts have found nothing different in the “longevity” oil of Johnson when compared to a normal and fresh EVOO.

“I don't see anything on this list that's different from other fresh and good quality EVOO with a cheaper price tag,” Dr Selina Wang, Associate Professor in Department of Food Science and Technology, University of California said.

Dr Wang, who is also an olive oil expert further said that she and her team of experts found no strong relation between the price and quality of the Blueprint EVOO.

A registered dietician, Nichola Ludlum-Raine also commented on the oil by advising people to not go for the Blueprint oil unless they have a huge amount and don’t know what to do with it.

“I would say that unless you are a multimillionaire or billionaire with more money than you know what to do with, to give this expensive olive oil a miss. What matters most with regards to health is what you are eating the majority of the time,” Ludlum-Raine said.

Johnson’s expense on getting younger

Apart from his “longevity” oil, Johnson also spends $2 million a year to reverse his ‘biological age’. Johnson takes 100 pills a day while he takes his last meal of the day at 11:30 AM.

As for his routine, Johnson wakes up at 5 AM and goes to bed at 8:30 PM everyday.