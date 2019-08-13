BTEUP Result: UP polytechnic diploma results for 2nd, 4th, 6th semesters to be out today; check marks

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (BTEUP) will announce UP polytechnic diploma result for second, fourth and sixth semesters today. The results will be announced on Board of Technical Eduction's official websites -- bteup.ac.in and result.bteupexam.in. The exams for second, fourth and sixth semesters were held in May and June. The results have been delayed by two days due to Eid-al-Adha on Monday.

Here's how you can check BTEUP result

Step 1: Go to UP Board of Technical Eduction's official websites -- bteup.ac.in and result.bteupexam.in

Step 2: Click on link 'Results for second, fourth and sixth semesters'

Step 3: Enter your credentials in the new window and download the result for future reference

UP State Board of Technical Education and Training was set up in the state in 1958. The institutions affiliated to the board cater to over 250,000 students in over 60 different disciplines every year. The functions of the board include to affiliate institutions and prescribe courses of study and give instructions related to examinations conducted by it. It also prescribes educational qualifications for the admission of students to affiliated institutions.