Bus drivers are under tension': BMTC bus loses control after driver suffers sudden seizure, video goes viral

Bengaluru residents were left shocked after a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) electric bus went out of control near M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 11. The driver reportedly suffered a sudden seizure while driving, causing a chain collision involving multiple vehicles, including two-wheelers.

The terrifying incident was caught on the bus’s CCTV and has quickly gone viral online, sparking widespread debate on road safety and driver welfare.

The footage shows the driver accidentally pressing the accelerator after the seizure, while the conductor desperately tries to stop the bus. The vehicle then rammed into nine vehicles ahead of it.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The driver was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and is now out of danger, as reported by The Hindu, citing BMTC officials. “No harm was caused to anyone, and all are safe,” they added.

The footage went viral on social media and reignited conversations about driver conditions in India.

CCTV footage surfaced today shows the BMTC bus driver suddenly suffering a seizure, accidentally pressing the accelerator and losing control of the vehicle.

The conductor tried to stop the bus, but the incident happened too fast.



Users noted that bus drivers operate under extreme stress for long hours and face high risks on India’s congested roads. One wrote: “I was in Europe once, where it was the norm not to drive a bus for more than 2 hours. Either they switched the driver or took a break. But in India, drivers go on for full 12 hours under extreme stress.”

Another commented: “This is why all buses must keep an engine kill switch, and a door opening knob on the left side—accessible to the conductor and attendant—to help the driver in such situations.”

Other reactions focused on medical regulations and public safety: “It’s an epileptic seizure, not a heart attack. In other countries, people with epilepsy are only given driving licenses if they haven’t had seizures for two years. I’m epileptic and have a license, but I barely ride my scooter—I prefer being indoors,” one user wrote.

Another remarked on broader systemic issues: “Bus drivers are always under tremendous tension because of bad traffic and excessive air pollution. Our country doesn’t eliminate these basic problems, but talks about AI, ISRO, bullet trains, best economy, and ‘Sabka Vikas’ slogans. Our suffering never ends.”