Business Today, your favourite magazine, now in a fresh new look

Thirty years old or 30 years young? The latter is more like it, as Business Today, India's No. 1 business magazine, launches in a bold new avatar. There is a new design language, new sections and new ways of looking at things.

As BT turned 30, it was time to give the magazine a change, a refreshing change that is in tune with today's business environment - a younger reader; new economy trends; start-ups and unicorns and their fresh, young leaders with out-of-the-box ideas; new, young investors getting into stock markets and powering it to unimagined heights. There's fresh belief in the air, an energy that is new and invigorating. And capturing that new society is the new Business Today!

The design is bold and happening, with deeper fonts, larger and more evocative photographs, and sharp, precise storytelling with graphs and charts. And we are not even starting to talk about the depth of our stories, and the easy, snappy and, at times, humorous jabs at events and people around us.

As chroniclers of business history, we tell you the stories of today, but with sharp perspectives for tomorrow. We always look ahead. We decode how the changing world will impact your lives and your businesses. Your investments and your money. Your employers and your employees. Your friends and your acquaintances. The people you know; and the people you don't know. How it will impact the jobs you do. The business you are running. And even the business you plan to start.

We introduce to you the 'gateway' to business insights, right on the cover. The blue gateway will usher you into a world of crisp, sharply written, contemporary, snacky content.

The Buzz will make you stop and ponder. A brilliant photo that tells a thousand words. A graph that weaves a story. And more.

Find out which top leaders are in the 'Spotlight'. What's the big insight on their business, their strategy, their successes and failures?

The Briefings take you deep into contemporary issues, with new insights brought out in a crisp manner.

Money Today continues in a dazzling new avatar, giving you better understanding of modern issues such as cryptocurrencies, investment avenues

The Good Life tells you where to go, what to buy, where else to spend your money.

Downtime tells you about the hidden passions and interests of the rich and the powerful

Get the download on your favourite gadgets in Tech Tonic

The new Business Today is your good old favourite magazine in a more modern avatar, mobile friendly, distilling insights for you in today's hyper info environment, with a winning combination of both snacky content as well as deep dives into contemporary issues and trends.

Don't miss it.

The new issue is out on stands now!