Business tycoon Sajjan Jindal backs PM Modi's call for 'one nation, one election'

Sajjan Jindal, the Chairman and Managing Director of the JSW group said on Friday that India, collectively should have only one election as constantly going to polls hinders development in the country.

Jindal wrote on twitter, "It is ALWAYS election season in India! We move from one election to another-Yesterday Bihar, tomorrow Bengal, then TN & it goes on and on! If we are in a constant political mood, when will we find the time to do the real development work that this country needs?#OneNationOnePoll"



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 26, reiterated his call for one nation, one election. Modi while addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via videoconference on Thursday said, "One Nation, One Election' isn't just an issue of deliberation but also a need of the country. Elections are held at different places every few months and it hampers the developmental work and all of you know about it. Therefore, it's a must to have a deep study and deliberation on 'One Nation, One Election'."

Jindal had previously voiced his support for a second term for the Modi-led government in the 2019 general elections. He was quoted as saying, "My personal view is that we ought to give one more term to Narendra Modi. A ten year term will help him do a lot more things which he couldn't achieve in the first term."

