'Brilliant': Sajjan Jindal lauds Delhi Capitals' performance in IPL 2020

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD of JSW Group and owner of Delhi Capitals, praised the team for an exceptional run at IPL 2020 lauding it for clinching entry into the season's finals.

Commending the team over a Twitter post, Jindal said that Delhi Capitals run at the IPL "has been brilliant" as the "exceptional talent of each individual" in the team took it to the finals.

Here is what Sajjan Jindal tweeted

"The @DelhiCapitals run at the #IPL2020 has been brilliant. In a tightly contested IPL, it has been the exceptional talent of each individual that has carried this team to the finals. Congratulations @RickyPonting, @ShreyasIyer15 & team and @ParthJindal11 for a historical season!"

Although, Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians, who secured a fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win over the team in the final, Jindal lauded the resilience shown by Delhi Capitals.

The franchise had secured an entry into the IPL 2020 finals for the first time in 13 years after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the qualifier 2 by 17 runs.

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, November 10, became the second team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their IPL title after romping a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Tuesday's (November 9) final played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The 13th edition of the IPL saw an unusual tournament under COVID-19 curbs in the absence of real-time applause and cheering crowds.