'Bye Bye Pakistan...': Virender Sehwag trolls Babar Azam's team ahead of near-impossible task to qualify for World Cup SF

Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Virender Sehwag took a dig at Pakistan cricket team on Friday
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday took potshots at the Pakistani cricket team as the race for the semi-finals heats up in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar Azam-led Pakistan face Jos Buttler-led England in a must-win game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

New Zealand's five wicket win over Sri Lanka ended all hopes for the Men in Green on Thursday, November 9. If Pakistan bats first and scores 300, they need to restrict England to 13. They need to maintain a margin of 287 runs if they score more than 300 runs in Kolkata.

If Pakistan bowls first, their chances look very bleak. Even if they shoot out England for 100, they need to chase down the total in 2.5 overs, meaning win with 283 balls to spare.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, Sehwag wrote on Instagram, "Pakistan Zindabhaag! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha. Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan! #cwc23". He shared a banner stating 'Bye Bye Pakistan'.

His comment, however, did not go down well with netizens who took to the platform to share their views. "Sad post, this does not reflect every Indians perspective," an Instagram user wrote.

"Dear sehwag, if you are a TRUE SPORTS MAN, u will never post this... SHAME ON U....," another wrote.

A third added, "This is not professional at all and not expected from you, this will create unnecessary hatred".

"Not in good taste. That’s why cricket is called a gentleman’s game. You are not a gentleman. You failed as a cricketer and as a good human being by posting this stupid post. Very disappointing and disturbed by this post of Sehwag," a fourth stated.

A fifth added, "Thats not a sports person sportsmanship, didn’t expect from you".  

Sehwag also took a dig at Sri Lanka, saying, "Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai (One special thing about Pakistan is that whichever team they support, that side begins to play like them). Sorry Sri Lanka."

Published on: Nov 10, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
