CA aspirants demand postponement of exams; ICAI releases admit cards

CA aspirants have reiterated their call for postponement of the upcoming examinations due to fear of coronavirus. A section of students took to Twitter and made an appeal to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta, as well as, politicians to postpone the 24-day long examinations.

Meanwhile, the ICAI has released the admit cards for the upcoming CA foundation, intermediate and final exams, which will be held from November 21 to December 15. Besides, the ICAI has also changed the examination centres in 30 cities.

In an official notification, the ICAI said, "No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website".

Also read: Students demand postponement of CA exam; ICAI firm on conducting exam as per schedule

As per the ICAI, the CA exams will happen as per the schedule. The institute also advised students to concentrate on studies and not to fall into any rumours. The CA Institute has also prescribed "opt-out" scheme for students who are COVID-19 positive or have symptoms of coronavirus. The institute also offered opt-out scheme for those candidates whose family members with whom they are staying are infected with COVID-19.

If students opt-out from the exam, they will be allowed to sit in the second cycle which will be held in the second half of January 2021/first half of February 2021. The opt-out date for the exam is between November 7 and December 14.

ICAI added, "For remaining students who choose not to opt out, and appear for the exams commencing from 21st November 2020, the Institute has made all the required and necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of November 2020 examination, including strict adherence to the precautions related to COVID-19 which include thermal scanning, hands' sanitisation, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing at all times for the examinees or centre functionaries."

However, many students have alleged bias at the hands of ICAI, saying those who are unable to make it to the exam centres due to legit reasons should be allowed to do so.