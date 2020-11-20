CA exams 2020: Students angry with ICAI; flag safety concerns amid COVID-19 spike

A large number of CA aspirants have continued to campaign against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for not postponing upcoming CA exams amid the pandemic.

The candidates have claimed that ICAI is not responding to their concerns which include the location of exam centres in coronavirus hotspots and safety protocols at the exam centres, among other issues.

However, the ICAI yesterday released a notification to alleviate students' worries regarding the examination, which is scheduled to be conducted from November 21 to December 14.

On November 19 notification, the CA institute said, "The Institute is wholly committed to the wellbeing of its students who intend to appear in the ensuing examinations commencing from 21.11.2020. They need not entertain any apprehensions created by such elements".

The ICAI added that as per the Ministry of Health's SOP if a candidate is medically reported to be COVID-19 positive, he/she cannot be allowed to enter the examination center and appear for any examination.

The ICAI also warned students who are stating on social media that despite being tested COVID-19 positive, they will have to appear for CA Exams. The institute said, "False rumor-mongering/violation of Disaster Management Act shall be appropriately dealt with in accordance with law".

The CA Institute has prescribed an "opt-out" scheme for students who are COVID-19 positive or have symptoms of coronavirus in a notification. Those living with COVID-19 positive family members can also avail the scheme.

The ICAI also changed more centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Tirunelveli yesterday.

A total of over four lakh students will appear for the CA exams beginning 21 November. There are around 1.085 exam centres. The CA exams are conducted in a staggered manner divided into Foundation, Intermediate and Final streams.