Cab charges ₹415 for 6km? Bengaluru man's claim goes viral, here's what netizens have to say

A Bengaluru resident recently took to social media to vent about the high cab prices and the unavailability of rides in the city. In the post, the user wrote about his struggles to book a cab on Wednesday, with no rides being accepted.

He mentioned that when he finally got a ride, he had to cough up an outrageous ₹415 for a short 6-km ride.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"I've been trying to book a cab since an hour and not a single cab has accepted. The prices are shooting like crazy - 415 for 6kms? Are you kidding me? This has literally never happened and I know the brackets when to leave home to avoid all this drama and I'm well within my bracket," the user wrote on Reddit.

The post went viral in no time as netizens empathised with the original poster's plight. Some users even said that Wednesdays meant work from home.

"I wonder which hole the paid ride share apologists who advocated not buying personal transportation disappeared into. Yes, traffic has been mind-numbingly bad of late - it's unbearable now," a user wrote.

Advertisement

"Wednesday itself speaks to me, says - stay home son, stay home," a second user said.

" Roads are literally crazy this morning. I stepped out at 6:40 am and even then it felt like the rush hour madness. Some part of it is contributed by cows. So many of them. And they don't budge, no point honking. Reg surge pricing, apps check number of hits for new booking from a specific location based on geo co-ords. The more you reattempt, it keeps climbing. One hack I'd found is, let it try booking and time out, then you attempt looking up again. It'll show you a lower fare. It shows lowest fare if a driver cancels after accepting and they aren't able to automatically assign another one. May be wfh if this continues," a third user wrote.

Advertisement

"Personally, if the distance is less than 10 kms. I would take my bike. No need to wait for any cabs or autos. Instead of waiting for close to an hour which is very frustrating; I will just take my bike and reach the destination. I know rains might come anytime, but since you have the flexibility of when you can start, plan accordingly and leave. Period," a fourth user commented.