'Called 100 but no response': Delhi woman alleges assault by Uber driver, calls out Police inaction 

A Delhi woman’s account of an alleged assault by an Uber driver has triggered sharp exchanges online and prompted the Delhi Police to open an inquiry. The incident surfaced after X user @Bharati09 detailed a trip from Vasant Vihar to Sarvodaya Enclave that she said escalated into physical intimidation when the driver refused to stop the cab.

Advertisement

In her post, she wrote:

“Dear women of Delhi

I took an @Uber_India from Vasant Vihar to sarvodaya enclave to the doc. The pin stopped near Essex farms, driver agreed to drop me minus pin. But began getting irritated and yelling and suddenly turned while i asked him to go straight for a u turn.

Asked him to stop and he refused. I opened the cab door to make him stop. He turned around, grabbed my arm and twisted it.

Called 100 but no response. Called uber safety and was asked to call 100. Also Sanjana said will involve entire team to assess action. Outrageous.

@DelhiPolice how do women contact you when in need?

PS- Driver didn’t take payment.

Advertisement

@gupta_rekha @Uber_Support"

Dear women of Delhi



I took an @Uber_India from Vasant Vihar to sarvodaya enclave to the doc. The pin stopped near Essex farms, driver agreed to drop me minus pin. But began getting irritated and yelling and suddenly turned while i asked him to go straight for a u turn.



Asked… — Bharati Chaturvedi (@Bharati09) November 26, 2025

Responding to her post, the DCP South Delhi said the police had already initiated action. “The matter has been duly taken into cognisance and is being inquired into. A DM has been sent to you for additional details. Appropriate legal action shall be initiated based on the findings,” the official wrote.

Uber India’s customer support also responded to the post, leading to a back-and-forth over the complaint.

Advertisement

Uber’s initial response read:

“Hey there, this is very concerning. Behaviour like this is absolutely not condoned, and your safety shall always remain a priority. Please share your specific trip with date and time of the trip and registered contact details associated with your Uber account via Direct Message. Our safety team will be in touch with you shortly.”

She replied:

“I called your safety team. They had my details. Sanjana is planning a meeting, brainstorming, deciding of it’s bad enough or not and has assured me Uber cares for my safety. Pls coordinate internally or let me know if you would like me to send you my details again.”

Uber issued a second response, stating:

“Hey there, this is certainly not the experience we'd like you to have. If you want us to review a specific trip, please share the date and time of the trip via Direct Message.”

The complaint has renewed concerns around women’s safety in ride-hailing services and the efficiency of emergency responses, with both Delhi Police and Uber now reviewing the incident.