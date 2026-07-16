Can tiny homes solve homelessness? This Canadian entrepreneur's bold idea is making waves

After selling his technology company for millions, Canadian entrepreneur Marcel LeBrun chose an unconventional way to give back. Instead of simply donating money, he invested nearly $1.5 million of his own wealth to build a tiny-home community for people experiencing homelessness in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

LeBrun's project aims to provide more than just housing. It is designed to help residents rebuild their lives through stable accommodation, employment opportunities and a supportive community, according to CBC News. The initiative has emerged as one of Canada's most talked-about models for addressing chronic homelessness.

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What is 12 Neighbours?

The project, called 12 Neighbours, is a non-profit community featuring 96 fully furnished tiny homes. Each home comes with essential amenities, including a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living area, offering residents privacy and dignity that many emergency shelters cannot provide.

However, housing is only one part of the initiative. The community also includes businesses, a café, workshops and job-training facilities where residents can develop new skills and earn an income. The goal is to create a pathway toward independent living rather than offering temporary shelter.

'Community is the healing agent'

Speaking to CBC News, LeBrun explained that the project is built around the idea that lasting change comes through connection rather than simply providing a roof over someone's head.

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"Community is the healing agent," LeBrun said, adding that the mission is not just to build homes but to create an environment where people can recover, regain confidence and rebuild their futures.

He has described himself as "a community builder," saying that meaningful relationships and support systems are essential for helping people escape homelessness permanently.

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A new approach to homelessness

LeBrun co-founded the social media monitoring company Radian6, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2011. After achieving financial success, he shifted his attention to tackling homelessness through long-term, community-driven solutions.

12 Neighbours has become an example of how affordable housing, employment opportunities and social support can work together to restore dignity and create lasting change. The initiative is now drawing attention from policymakers and housing advocates looking for sustainable ways to address homelessness across Canada and beyond.