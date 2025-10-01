'Can't go back to lower paying jobs': Software engineer with ₹50 LPA package ponders over career shift

A software engineer with a strong background in electrical engineering and a lucrative career in generative AI is questioning whether it is possible to reconcile passion with pay in India’s evolving tech landscape.

The engineer, who studied at a Tier-1 institute and has a longstanding interest in robotics and electronics, admitted in a Reddit post that a lack of focus during college pushed him into software roles for better job prospects.

"I studied electrical engineering at Tier1 institute and was always fascinated by robotics and electronics. Didn’t study well during engineering days and had to apply for software jobs to get a decent salary. It’s 5 years now and my annual TC is 50 LPA along with ESOPs. I am a full-stack developer mainly working on gen AI applications. But I want to know if I can switch to machine learning in the field of robotics or maybe even explore being an fpga developer," he wrote.

Despite financial stability, the professional expressed a desire to switch to machine learning in robotics or explore FPGA (field-programmable gate array) development—areas closer to his academic interests.

He sought advice from others in the industry, asking whether careers in robotics and FPGA design can offer salaries comparable to high-paying software roles, particularly in generative AI.

After his post went viral, fellow Redditors advised the original poster to stick it out in his current job.

"Why don't you try doing it as a hobby first? Try building some robots at home. For software I think you need to learn ROS(robot operating system). And you know electronics because of your background so it will be fine.If you want to take the risk, do a master's degree specialising in robotics," a user wrote.

A second user commented: "As someone who is doing a job which is low pay but I am passionate about, I don't recommend it. The passion burns out and although I enjoy work, the corporate control makes you feel empty and hollow at the end of day as making something for others is different from making for yourself."

"Better stay in the present job, since you have emis and other responsibilities," a third user weighed in. "50 LPA in India is amazing package!. Most people would be very happy to be in your place. In this age of job uncertainty you goal should be saving enough and achieve FIRE figures," another user commented.