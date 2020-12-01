'Can't refund education'! The tweet that led to hashtag 'BoycottSwiggy'

Food delivery app Swiggy has been embroiled in a controversy around the ongoing farmers' protest. A viral tweet by the food delivery app has led to a bitter crossfire between Twitter users from different sides of the political spectrum.

The controversy erupted after a parody account of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman put out a tweet concerning a purported argument with a "bhakt" friend. "Bhakt" is a term used often on social media to typically define right-wing activists.

"Had an argument with my Bhakt friend over a farmers protest. He said that we are not dependent on farmers for food. We can always order food from Swiggy. He won," said the anonymous parody account.

To this came a reaction from the official Swiggy account saying: "sorry, we can't refund education", indicating those who believe farmers don't contribute to food are not educated.

The tweet invited a flurry of comments, likes and retweets. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had garnered 1,900 tweets, 7,800 retweets and 27,900 likes.

While some users commended Swiggy for its tweet, others termed the tweet derogatory and threatened to boycott the food delivery app. Some also advised the companies should stay away from such controversies.

Along with Swiggy, its rival platform Zomato also started trending by Tuesday morning, with many users claiming those boycotting will now be left with no option since they boycotted Zomato a month earlier.

"Poor Bhakts Boycott Something or the Other everyday, so they forget what all they have boycotted. Today they are Boycotting Swiggy and saying they will order from Zomato now, forgetting they had boycotted Zomato earlier," says another user.

A user advised the delivery apps to stay away from such controversies saying it employs many people and one "idiot" tweet can have an impact on their delivery persons.

A Twitter account with the name 'Facts' said the Swiggy users will have to pay the price for its tweet. It even asked users to boycott both Swiggy and Zomato and order from restaurants directly.

"Just for sake of few retweets, you are insulting your own customers. Now you have to pay a price for it. We will make sure not a single Bhakt will use Swiggy," it said.

"Bhakts are boycotting Swiggy.

Bhakts are boycotting Zomato.

Bhakts are against farmers.

Why don't Bhakts stop eating altogether? It will make India a better place," said another user.