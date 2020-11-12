Cardi B apologises for Goddess Durga inspired sneakers ad

Grammy awardee and rap sensation, Cardi B has been called out for cultural appropriation after she appeared on a shoe magazine cover called Footwear News, sporting a look inspired from Goddess Durga.

The rapper dressed in a red tube dress with 10 arms, holding a red Reebok shoe has irked netizens who deem this an inappropriate and hurtful gesture.

Cardi B, after facing a backlash for the campaign has come forth to apologise for the portrayal of Goddess Durga in a manner which has hurt people's sentiments.

In a video story posted on Instagram, Cardi said, "When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that's something I love and I'm all about. And though it was dope, if people think I'm offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone's religion; I wouldn't like it if someone did it to my religion."

"When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way. But I wasn't trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I'm sorry, I can't change the past but I will do more research for the future," she further added.

The magazine has also issued an apology for the same, saying in a statement, "Cardi pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time."

Cardi B won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making her the only woman to win the award as a solo artist, as well as the first female rap artist in 15 years to be nominated for

Album of the Year.

Her accolades include a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, four American Music Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards.

