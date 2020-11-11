Cardi B poses like Goddess Durga with sneakers in hands; 'disrespectful,' say netizens

Business Today
Cardi B embodied Goddess Durga, wearing Georges Hobeika's red-coloured gown and holding a red pair of sneakers in her hands and eight other hands stretched around in different positions

BusinessToday.In | November 11, 2020 | Updated 16:12 IST
Cardi B poses as godess Durga for a magazine

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B has triggered a controversy on social media after launching sneakers from her upcoming Reebok collection.

In one of the photos by Footwear News on Instagram, Cardi B embodied Goddess Durga, wearing Georges Hobeika's red-coloured gown and holding a red pair of sneakers in her hands and eight other hands stretched around in different positions.

In the photo caption, the magazine claimed that Cardi was paying homage to the goddess Durga. "In a Georges Hobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time," Footwear News wrote on Instagram.

If Cardi's rockin' it, go buy stock in it. That's a tip as FN's November cover star @iamcardib makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with @Reebok.   In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.   At the link in bio, Cardi B gets candid with FN's @nikarajohns about her future in the fashion industry, upcoming Reebok collab and her relentless need to win in the FN exclusive. 

However, Cardi's act did not go well with her Indian fans. Many netizens said that the rapper was disrespecting the goddess and the culture.


The Grammy awardee, together with Reebok, will launch her sneaker line, Club C Cardi, on Friday, November 13. "NOVEMBER 13th all Blacks is dropping," The 28-year-old rapper captioned her announcement post, which shows her holding up a black platform sneaker.

NOVEMBER 13th the all Blacks is dropping ! I'm so proud of my self ❤️🤍🤍

On Sunday night, Cardi teased her sneaker line with an Instagram video of a pair being delivered to her home in a lip-shaped box.

The sneaker launch will mark the latest Cardi B collaboration with Reebok, following lines of sweatshirts, fleece hoodies, and face covers. Cardi has partnered with other clothing brands, including Fashion Nova, Steve Madden and Balenciaga.

