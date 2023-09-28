Cauvery dispute: Karnataka bandh on Friday; check what's open, what's closed

After the recent shutdown on Tuesday, September 26, in Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, the entire state is set to witness a bandh on Friday, September 29, and this time, as part of protest against the release of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Under the leadership of Kannada activist and "Kannada Okkuta" leader Vatal Nagaraj, the Karnataka Bandh was announced and will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. According to Vatal Nagaraj, the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti has withdrawn its support for Tuesday's bandh call and will join the state-wide Bandh on September 29.



Here is the list of what will remain open in the state on Friday:

* Bengaluru Metro will remain functional

* Banks will operate

* Hospitals, pharmacies

* Government Offices will remain open

* Goods services

Here is the list of what will remain closed in the state on Friday:

* All shops and malls in the state will remain shut.

* Cab services will remain non-functional as Ola and Uber have extended their support for the shutdown.

* Street vendors will also not be allowed on roads.

* Movie theatres and multiplexes are expected to be closed as the film industry has also shown its support for the shutdown.

* Schools and colleges are likely to be shut on Friday.

* Employees working in the private and corporate sectors are likely to be working from home.

* The state transport services- Karnataka State Regional Transport Corporation- are likely to participate in the bandh and may not run services to different parts of Karnataka, reported Times Now.

* Hotels and restaurants are likely to be affected by the bandh.

* Airports are also expected to be blocked by the protesters.

* National highways are likely to be blocked by protesters too.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police B Dayananda said Thursday that the bandh would not be allowed in the city and that section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure would be imposed.



