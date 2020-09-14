CBIC suspends licences of 56 customs brokers in a year

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has suspended licences of 56 customs brokers linked with fraudulent/unscrupulous exporters. The national nodal agency, today, informed that the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM) had carried out data analytics of customs brokers linked with fraudulent exporters and the findings have resulted in the suspension of licences of 56 customs brokers.

CBIC, in a statement, said, "Licences of 56 customs brokers including those of 37 from Delhi have been suspended since August 2019 till date."

CBIC, upon investigation on 62 customs brokers, found that they had handled around 15,290 export consignments of 1,431 untraceable exporters. In one particular case, a customs broker has handled exports of 99 untraceable exporters who claimed Rs 121.79 crore of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refund.

"These customs brokers' activities were under strong suspicion for quite some time and the officials were able to block IGST refund of Rs 226 crore in these cases so far," said CBIC.

CBIC said that all these suspended Customs Broker can't transact business anymore. While licences of 56 of them have been suspended, the remaining are under further investigation.

CBIC added, "An alert for 100 per cent examination of all import consignments have been inserted considering the likelihood of malpractice in imports as well by the doubtful customs brokers."

Till mid-July, there were 7,516 exporters in 'risky exporter' list of the CBIC.

