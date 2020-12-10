scorecardresearch
CBSE 2021 exams for Class 10, Class 12 to be held but students may get more time

The Education Minister said that students preparing for the CBSE board exams may get more time if the COVID-19 situation in the country did not improve, implying that there is a possibility that these exams might get postponed

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has stated that the CBSE board exams, JEE 2021 and NEET 2021 exams scheduled for next year won't be cancelled. However, the minister also said that students preparing for these exams may get more time if the COVID-19 situation in the country did not improve, implying that there is a possibility that these exams might get postponed.

On Thursday, the Education Minister engaged in a live interaction with students where he was clearing doubts regarding the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Nishank clearly stated that the Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams scheduled for next year will be held for sure. "However, if the pandemic situation doesn't improve, then students would be given more time", he added. This is good news for CBSE students who have been demanding that given COVID-19 situation in the country the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams should be postponed. Some of these students took to Twitter to demand postponement of CBSE board exams

The Education Minister also said added that NEET 2021 and JEE 2021 will also not be cancelled but the ministry is considering shifting these exams to an online format. "We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres, we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," he added.  

Nishank also cleared doubts regarding CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi, the Education Minister said that the board has already reduced the syllabus by 30%. He also didn't rule out the possibility of further reductions in the syllabus if the COVID-19 situation does not improve in the country. Nishank mentioned that the new syllabus is available on the CBSE website.

Also Read: CBSE rules out online exams, says class 10th, 12th board examinations to be held in written mode only

Also Read: CBSE confirms Class 12 board exam dates not released yet

