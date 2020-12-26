CBSE Board Exam dates to be announced on Dec 31: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed on Saturday that he will reveal the much-anticipated dates for next year's CBSE Board examinations on December 31.

Nishank took to social media to share the announcement with his followers, according to which the exam schedule will be revealed at 6 PM on the last day of 2020.



Major announcements for students & parents!



I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021.



On December 22, the minister had announced the postponement of the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 in a webinar with teachers across the country. While he had not mentioned anything about the dates of the exam, he did specify that the exams will be held offline, after February 2021.

The minister had rejected the possibility of holding online examinations on account of lack of uniform access to online education for all students, as well as the lack of infrastructure in the country to conduct national examinations on the internet.

In addition, Nishank had also informed in the webinar that the syllabus for the CBSE board exams will see a 30 per cent reduction, urging state boards to follow suit. While he proposed brainstorming on alternatives for practical exams, Nishank also declared that the written exams will have 33 per cent internal choices.

Many students nationwide had requested CBSE as well as the Education Minister to reduce the syllabus as a one-time measure due to the pandemic situation. In a webinar conducted with students earlier on December 10, Nishank had clarified that the exams will not be cancelled, but "if the pandemic situation does not improve, then students would be given more time."

