CBSE Class 10 compartment exam result 2020 announced; here's how to check

CBSE class 10 compartment results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result of CBSE Class 10 compartment results at the official CBSE website: cbseresults.nic.in. The compartment exams for class 10 were conducted in offline mode from September 22 to 28.

Here's how to check CBSE class 10th compartment result:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Secondary School 2020 CBSE Compartment Result'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in your details such as roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number and click on submit

Step 5: Your CBSE 10th compartment result 2020 will display on screen

Step 6: Download the PDF of CBSE Class 10 compartment result and take printout for future use

Besides the official CBSE website, students can also access their results via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, etc. Documents such as digital mark sheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of CBSE will be available on DigiLocker after a few days of the announcement of result.

The CBSE Class 10 compartment marksheet will consist of details such as student's name, father's name and mother's name, roll number, school name, subject name, subject-wise and total marks, grades and result (pass/fail).

A total of 1,50,198 students appeared for CBSE class 10 compartment exams. This year, CBSE compartment exams and result announcement got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.