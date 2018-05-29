CBSE Class 10 results: 1.3 lakh students score above 90%, over 27,000 get more than 95% marks

In Class 10 CBSE board results declared on Tuesday, four students grabbed the top spots as all of them scored 499 marks out of 500. However, girls, with 88.6 per cent pass percentage, outsmarted boys whose pass percentage is 85.3 per cent. Of total 16 lakh students who appeared for Class 10 CBSE exam, around 14 lakh (86 per cent) were able to pass the board exam. The four toppers, who secured the number 1 position, include Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin. Around 1.3 lakh CBSE Class 10 students scored above 90 per cent marks while, 27,476 students secured over 95 per cent marks in the CBSE class 10 board exams 2018.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Results

Students can access their results on the CBSE Board's website -- cbseresults.nic.in/class10auz/Class10th18.htm. You can also check the CBSE Class 10 board results on cbse.nic.in or results.nic.in. Here's a step-by-step guide.

Click on the link mentioned above.

Fill in your roll number, date of birth, schoool number and centre number (given on your admit card).

Submit the link and your result will appear on the screen.

Other options to check the CBSE Class 10 board result

You can also see Class 10 results by downloading the SMS Organiser mobile app. For that, just download the app from Google Play Store (type //aka.ms/sms on Google).

For those who don't have internet can also check the CBSE Class 10 board results through an IVR call. Call on 24300699 by adding the dial code of your area (For Delhi dial code is 011).

To get the CBSE Class 10 result through SMS, type cbse10 and send it on 7738299899.

Region-wise performance

CBSE Class 10 students can also view their result on UMANG app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, App Store (for apple phones).

Among all the regions across the country, Thiruvananthapuram secured the top spot with 99.6 per cent pass percentage, while Chennai and Ajmer grabbed the second and third spots with 97.3 per cent and 91.8 per cent pass percentages, respectively.

In the Delhi region, over 2.2 lakh students passed the Class 10 board exam out of over 2.8 lakh students who appeared for it. Besides, around 98.3 per cent students (23,388 of total 23,787) passed the exam in CBSE affiliated schools abroad.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2018 were marred by controversies with several reports of question paper leak from the Delhi-NCR region and Jharkhand. The CBSE (Central Board of School Education) had last year decided to drop the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system due to various flaws in it and reintroduced the board exam system in the country.