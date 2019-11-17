CBSE Recruitment 2019: 357 administrative posts on offer; check eligibility, how to apply and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for Junior Assistant and other posts. The Board will select candidates on All India Competitive Examination basis for several posts of Group A, Group B and Group C. Aspirants can log on to its official website cbse.nic.in to apply.

CBSE began the application process on November 15, 2019. The last day to apply for the posts is December 16, 2019. There are 357 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2020: Marks structure released for Class 10, Class 12

Check here to know about the eligibility, selection procedure and other details:

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Posts and Vacancies

Group-A

Assistant Secretary- 14 Posts Analyst (IT) - 14 Posts Assistant Secretary (IT) - 7 Posts

Group-B

Junior Hindi Translator- 8 Posts

Group-C

Senior Assistant- 60 Posts Junior Assistant - 204 Posts Junior Accountant- 19 Posts Stenographer- 25 Posts Accountant- 6 Posts

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 students in Delhi govt, aided schools won't have to pay exam fee: Manish Sisodia

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

1. Assistant Secretary- A Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university. Officers of central/state government/UT administration or central/state autonomous/statutory organizations/PSUs/reputed private organizations in supervisory capacity with experience in general administration / establishment / accounts / examination.

2. Assistant Secretary (IT)- A BE/BTech (IT)/MSC (IT)/MCA degree from a recognised university/institution and working experience in the development of online applications, using dot net technologies, SQL server, visual basic dot net, c# dot net. fox pro.

3. Assistant- Class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognised board or university. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. or equivalent speed of 10500 KDPH in English or 30 w.p.m. or equivalent speed of 9000 KDPH in Hindi on computer.

4. Senior Assistant- A Bachelor's degree from the recognised university/institution.

5. Accountant- A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university/ institution with commerce/accounts as one of the subjects.

6. Analyst (IT)- A BE/BTech (IT)/MSC (IT)/MCA degree from a recognised university/institution and 05 years of working experience in the development of online applications.

7. Stenographer- A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university/ institution with commerce/accounts as one of the subject.

8. Junior Hindi Translator- Graduate from a recognised university and typing speed of 40 w.p.m. or equivalent calculated speed on computer i.e. 12000 KDPH.

Also Read: Delhi to have its own board that will not be replica of CBSE: Manish Sisodia

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Application opening date: November 15, 2019

Application closing date: December 16, 2019

CBSE Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for various CBSE posts online by visiting the official website cbse.nic.in directly starting November 15 to December 16, 2019.

Also Read: CBSE hikes board exam fees for SCST students by 24 times, general category to pay double

Here is the step-by-step procedure to apply for CBSE posts on its official website:

1. Go to CBSE's official website.

2. On the home page, select the link 'CBSE Recruitment 2019 Advt Apply Online,' under the 'In Focus' category.

3. A new page will open on the display screen.

4. Before proceeding with the application process, read all the instructions carefully.

5. In case you are a new user, create your registration ID by clicking on the start tab. Give all the required information.

6. Once your registration ID is created, go back and press the log in the tab.

7. A new page will pop up on the display screen.

8. Give your credentials and log in.

9. Provide all the required information in the application form and upload all supporting documents too.

10. Pay the required application fees.

11. Download the application form and keep a copy for future reference.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

General Category- The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1500 and Rs 800 for Group A and Group B/C posts, respectively. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen- However, aspirants belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee. Female candidates & CBSE employees- Female candidates as well as other regular employees of CBSE who want to apply for the jobs do not have to pay the application fees.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

Candidates for Group 'A' posts will be selected through written or computer-based test and interview. Meanwhile, selection to other posts will be done through a written exam or computer-based test and/or skill test.

Also Read: EPFO Assistant Recruitment 2019: How to apply, application fee, important dates, age limit