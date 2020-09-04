CBSE to hold Class 10, 12 compartment exams from September 22-29

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said the compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from September 22 to 29. The examinees will carry hand sanitisers and wear face masks inside the exam centres in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The compartment examination for the two classes will begin from September 22 and will conclude on September 29. All candidates will carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottles and (their own) water bottles, and will be required to cover their mouth and nose with mask or cloth," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an official notification.

Parents of the students taking the compartment examinations have asked to ensure that their ward is not sick and guide them regarding precautions on COVID-19.

Earlier today, the CBSE opposed in the Supreme Court a plea seeking postponement of compartment exams for Class 12, saying all "necessary" safety measures for students are being taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea challenged the CBSE's decision to hold compartment examinations for Class 12 on the ground that it would be detrimental to the health of the examinees in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The apex court will hear the case next on September 10.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2020: Over 27% examinees drop out in first three days

ALSO READ: NEET 2020, JEE Mains, UGC NET: Check all important exam dates here