Central government renames Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan

On Saturday, the Central government announced that they renamed the Mughal Gardens in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan as Amrit Udyan. Keeping up with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's Independence, the Central government decided on this change.

Acknowledging the same, Navika Gupta, the deputy press secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, said, "On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan."

President Droupadi Murmu will be inaugurating the Amrit Udayan on Sunday, January 29. After that, the Amrit Udayan will be open to the general public for the next two months, from January 31 to March 26.

Previously the garden used to open for public viewing for just a month, from February to March, when the flowers are in full bloom, but this year the duration has been doubled.

Gupta said that apart from the two-month window that has been made available for public viewing, the government has also planned to keep the garden open for viewing by particular special groups, such as farmers and differently-abled.

#WATCH | Delhi: 'Amrit Udyan' (earlier known as Mughal Gardens) to open for the public from January 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/6HB9GhmGu6 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

The Mughal Gardens are usually open for public viewing once every year. So people used to get to visit the beautiful garden in its full beauty during the bloom. This visit includes the Herbal Garden, Musical Garden, and Spiritual Garden, all of which make up the Mughal Gardens, now called Amrit Udyan.

