Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed in MP's Morena; One pilot died

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, killing one pilot; the other two survived with minor injuries. The two pilots on Su-30 sustained minor injuries, the other pilot on Mirage 2000 died in the crash.

Parts of the crashed aircraft were found in Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Morena SP Confirmed the news and said that one aircraft had two pilots and they were rescued safely, while the body parts of the third pilot were found.

"Two jets -Mirage & Sukhoi- took off from Gwalior in the morning. As per IAF, one aircraft had 2 pilots, while the other had one; 2 safely rescued, the body parts of 3rd found. Some parts of the jet were found in Bharatpur (Raj), details are being collected," Morena SP said.

The IAF said, "Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning . The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident."



"A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft has crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations have been launched," defence sources told India Today. To investigate if this was a mid-air collision or not, IAF has ordered a court of inquiry.

"The two aircraft took off from the Gwalior air base in MP where an exercise was going on," sources told India Today.

“The crash happened at 5.30 am. While two pilots have been ejected safely from SU-30, the third pilot is missing,” said Morena Collector.

Ankit Asthana, Morena DC, added, "Pilots have been traced; cops and local administration are at the spot for rescue operations. Pilots have received injuries, but they are safe."