Centre likely to mull proposal on renaming India to Bharat; here's what Amitabh Bachchan, Virender Sehwag said

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said "Bharat Mata ki Jai (sic)". The megastar's post came after reports suggesting that Centre is likely to bring a proposal to rename India as Bharat in the upcoming special session of Parliament, being held from September 18-22, went viral.

T 4759 - 🇮🇳 भारत माता की जय 🚩 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2023

Demand to rename Bharat by amending the Constitution has intensified. Given the intense demand, the Centre is mulling a fresh resolution for the same, India Today reported citing sources.

Moreover, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Jay Shah to have Team Bharat instead of Team India written on jerseys worn by Indian players. He further said that we are Bharatiyas and that India is a name given by the British.

"I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest," Sehwag wrote in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us.

We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have… https://t.co/R4Tbi9AQgA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

The demand to rename India as Bharat is not new as BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal raised the issue in the Monsoon session of the Parliament this year. Bansal sought the removal of the term India from the constitution and said it reeked of colonial slavery.

Bansal was not the only one to raise this demand. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also said that a constitutional amendment should be brought to replace India with Bharat.

Yadav told news agency ANI: "The entire country is demanding that we should use the word 'Bharat' instead of 'India'...The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it."

Also Read: Centre likely to bring proposal to rename India as Bharat in Parliament special session

Also Read: 'Bharat' replaces 'India' in G20 Invites: Congress slams NDA govt, BJP reacts