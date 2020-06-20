CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: List of websites to check result on cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare its results for Classes 10 and 12 in the next week. The CGBSE 10th and CGBSE 12th results could be released anytime after June 20, suggest reports.

The Class 10 exams began on March 3, 2020. The state board was, however, forced to cancel the exams given the rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases. The CGBSE Secretary VK Goel said that the marks for the pending exams will be awarded on the basis of the students' performance in the internal assessments.

The results can be checked on the official Chhattisgarh Board website- cgbse.nic.in and also on results.cg.nic.in. Apart from these websites, candidates can also check third party sites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. For latest updates related to the Chhattisgarh Board result, candidates are advised to check the official CGBSE website.

Here's how to check CGBSE result once it is declared

Step 1: Open the official Chhattisgarh board website

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in details such as roll number, roll code, other details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future use

As per a Dainik Jagran report, around 6.29 lakh students appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board exams this year. Out of these, 3.54 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 examination whereas 2.75 lakh appeared in the Class 12 exams.