Chandigarh family orders 70 biryanis on Swiggy during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash

A family from Chandigarh ordered 70 biryanis from Swiggy during the first India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Saturday, the online food delivery platform said.

"70 biryanis ordered by a household in Chandigarh in one go, seems they already know who's winning #INDvsPAK," Swiggy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

70 biryanis ordered by a household in chandigarh in one-go, seems they already know who's winning 👀 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/2qQpIj5nhu — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 14, 2023

Swiggy also said that during the India-Pakistan match, people were ordering 250 biryanis per minute.

This tweet from Swiggy instantly went viral on X, attracting several reactions from the users. “And you didn't give them any discounts, applied distance fee. Business means business!!” wrote one of the X users. "Give me a free order coupon if India wins today," one user wrote.

Another user commented about ordering Vadapav and wrote, “86 Vadapav Ordered by me, arrived very instantly... Thanks, Swiggy.”

86 Vadapav Ordered by me, arrived very instantly... Thanks, Swiggy 😊 — AB de Villiers (Parody) (@ABdeVilliers17P) October 14, 2023

Even Swiggy replied to the comment and wrote, “Hi there, we are glad that we could give you a positive experience! We’re happy that you are happy, and we look forward to serving you in the future.”

Similarly, in September, a Bengaluru woman ordered 62 biryanis during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match that took place in Pallekele.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma-led the Indian cricket team registered a comfortable victory over Pakistan in their first World Cup encounter. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

India won the toss but elected to bowl first. Pakistan was off to a good start and at one point, they looked set for a big total. However, after skipper Babar Aam departed after making a half-century, Pakistan's batting collapsed and they got bundled out at just 191 runs.

Chasing 192 to win, India went for an aggressive start with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early and got Gill out for 16. But Rohit continued to hammer Pakistani bowlers and made 86 off 63 balls before being caught out. India achieved the target in the 31st over. With this win, India remains unbeaten in the World Cup so far, with victories in all three games played so far.

