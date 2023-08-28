Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon: Here’s a sneak peek of trending mood, conversations, and hashtags on social media

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission touched down successfully on the Moon on August 23. Now data compiled by Sprinklr Insights about the social media presence of the lunar mission showed that Delhi topped the cities where Chandrayaan-3 was mentioned the most online, with over 66,000 mentions. Netflix emerged as the front runner in most popular brand mentions leading these online celebrations.

Mumbai and Bengaluru followed closely behind, with 36,000 and 26,000 mentions respectively. Between August 20 and August 28, Chandrayaan-3 was extensively mentioned online, receiving over 1,567,811 mentions throughout India.

Indians took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their joy, using hashtags like #Chandrayaan3 and #ISRO, which trended worldwide. When it comes to most popular hashtags, Chandrayaan-3 secured the numero uno position in celebrations that dominated the India trending charts following its successful landing. It became the top hashtag on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sprinklr data showed.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages. Television stars, Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons, politicians, and the common man alike came together to applaud this achievement. On the historic day of landing, the notable tweets included mentions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, amongst others, showed data.

On Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing, various brands reacted in their own style and unique ways, leveraging their creativity to post engaging content about the moon mission. Garnering over 4.7k mentions, it was Netflix that emerged as the front runner in leading these online celebrations. Following closely, the food delivery giants, Zomato and Swiggy, were not left behind, with 0.9k and 0.5k mentions respectively. Joining this celebratory trend, the global dating platform, Tinder, followed with 0.3k mentions.

On August 23 as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.

With the touchdown on Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India became the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union.

But no country has ever landed on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

