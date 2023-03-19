ChatGPT amazes Twitter users with Shakespearean-style poem on climate change

ChatGPT, an AI-powered language model, has made a sensation for its ability to generate human-like text responses ever since it was introduced. It can even clear the toughest of exams, answer complicated questions, converse on a variety of topics, write essays, and compose poetry.



Now a man named Dan Miller asked ChatGPT to write a poem on climate change in Shakespearean style. Sharing the results on Twitter, he wrote, “I asked #ChatGPT4 to explain #ClimateChange in the voice of #Shakespeare. The result is quite extraordinary."

1/8 — Dan Miller (@danmiller999) March 16, 2023



Miller then uploaded the poetry in the style of a thread and shared a screenshot of the chatbot's poem.

“Prithee, attend, thou gentle souls and wise. To hear a tale of warming in our skies. A change that doth the very earth beset. And causeth all in sundry ways to fret,” reads the first few lines of the poem.



The Twitter post received huge likes and comments as people were really impressed by the AI-generated poem.



A Twitter user wrote, "I love it! I'd like your permission to use it for a musical arrangement." Another user commented, "That is quite amazing."

It is extraordinary. How long did it take to do that? — The Neglectful Gardener: @RebootGB #NFNFNE 🐟🇺🇦 (@SimonPease1) March 17, 2023

Amazing it forgot that carbon dioxide is the gas that makes all life on earth possible and that reducing its concentration will result in global famine and the death of all plant life. — Charlie Seitz (@bigcharlie) March 17, 2023



“It is extraordinary. How long did it take to do that?” asked a Twitter user. To which, Miller replied, “A few seconds.”



ChatGPT creator Sam Altman recently warned that the artificial intelligence application can throw some very bad outcomes. Altman, CEO of OpenAI which owns ChatGPT, has said that the technology comes with some real dangers and that society must be very cautious.



"We've got to be cautious here," Altman told ABC News on Thursday. "I think it doesn't work to do all this in a lab. You have got to get these products out into the world and make contact with reality. Make the mistakes when stakes are low. But all of that said, I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this."

