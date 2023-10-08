ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot capable of generating intelligent responses, was recently asked to write ‘approved’ in Shashi Tharoor style. Tharoor, a renowned author and former diplomat, is known for his distinctive English writing style. ChatGPT, too, has created buzz for its ability to create human-like answers. Turns out, ChatGPT's response could not impress Tharoor.

Sharing his experience on X (formerly known as Twitter), the user wrote, “Sir, even ChatGPT recognises your unique style. It was a fun experiment which I used to draft an approval to be given in an official email.” He also shared a screenshot of the prompt and the result that ChatGPT came up with.

Sir, even ChatGPT recognizes your unique style .. It was a fun experiment which I used to draft an approval to be given in an official email 🙂 pic.twitter.com/86LVGgNcm8 — Devesh (@DevC_2601) October 7, 2023

The prompt was, “How would Shashi Tharoor write ‘approved’ in his typical style?”

ChatGPT's response was: "Shashi Tharoor, known for his eloquent and sophisticated writing style, might express "approved" in a more ornate and nuanced manner. Here's how he might write it: "In due deference to the matter at hand, it is my esteemed privilege to affirm that the proposition in question has garnered the imprimatur of the relevant authorities, thereby conferring upon it the immeasurable distinction of having been formally endorsed and sanctioned.”

However, the Congress MP was not at all impressed by the ChatGPT’s response and wrote, “Awful. Ask any bureaucrat who has sent me a file. I write ‘approved’!”

Awful. Ask any bureaucrat who has sent me a file. I write “approved”! https://t.co/5RywDMiQfY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2023

Many internet users came forward and shared their take in the post's comment section. “Sir, You are known as the "English Guru" of India. Maybe ChatGPT customised for Indians too may have recognised you to be so; or maybe it has picked its styles from the various comments that float on social media about your mastery over the English,” wrote one X user.

“I think you ought to find humour in ChatGPT's verbal caricature of you. Anyhow, I have always admired your prowess with wordplay,” wrote another user.

ChatGPT can produce conversational language that is similar to that of a human. This AI chatbot uses natural language processing to create diverse textual content, such as articles, social media post captions, essays, and emails, in addition to answering queries.

