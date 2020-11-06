'Chill Donald, Chill': Greta Thunberg serves Trump the hottest of burns; Twitterati love it

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg served President Donald Trump on Thursday with what can best be described as the hottest of burns. The 17-year-old Thunberg quoted Trump's widely unpopular advice to the environmentalist after he demanded counting to be stopped. On Thursday, Trump tweeted, "STOP THE COUNT!" over allegations that elections were rigged.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!," said Thunberg while quoting his tweet.

Trump and Thunberg have been at loggerheads for a while now as the President continues to famously deny the climate crisis. The duo crossed paths at the United Nations in New York around two months before the original exchange took place on Twitter. Trump was not part of the summit where Thunberg famously told world leaders, "You are failing us."

Recently, the US under the Trump administration exited the Paris climate agreement. Democrat rival Joe Biden has promised to revert on the first day in office if he is elected to the White House.

