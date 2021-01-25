Clash between Indian, Chinese soldiers in Sikkim 'minor face-off', says Centre

The central government has termed the recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Nakula area of North Sikkim as "minor face-off", which was resolved by local commanders. "We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in the Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021, and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the government said, while advising the media to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports.

As per sources, however, the Chinese army suffered yet another setback as it tried to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control at the hands of Indian army soldiers.

Some Chinese soldiers who tried to move into Indian territory on January 20 were challenged by Indian soldiers and a clash ensued. In the physical brawl, 20 Chinese soldiers suffered injuries. On the Indian side, 4 soldiers sustained injuries, confirmed India Today.

Currently, the situation is said to be "tense" but "stable".

The recent clash comes at a time when both the countries are engaging in military-level talks after the Galwan valley clash in June 2020. Though there's "tense calm" along the LAC, both sides have been doing huge deployment of forces and military equipment amid harshest weather conditions.

Ever since the talks started, China has withdrawn around 10,000 troops from LAC areas in Ladakh and Sikkim.

Both the armies also held another round of Corps Commander-level talks on Sunday, with an aim to move forward on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh. The ninth round of high-level military talks began at around 10 am at Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The eighth and last round of military talks had taken place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points. The Indian delegation at talks is being led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

