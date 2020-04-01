Class 10, 12 exams: CBSE may declare results in May if exams wrap up in April

CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 10th and 12th results are expected to be declared by May end provided the CBSE board exams 2020 get over in April.

CBSE exams for class 10 and class 12 were postponed on March 18 given the coronavirus pandemic across the country. These exams, scheduled between March 19, 2020 to March 31, 2020 will be conducted post the 21 day lockdown imposed by the government. CBSE, however, is yet to revise the Class 10 and Class 12 examination dates. Students are advised to keep a watch on the official CBSE website for latest information on results.

This, however, is not the first time that the CBSE exams have been postponed. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams were also postponed due to the violence that rocked Northeast Delhi. "The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30," a senior board official said.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India stands at 1,466 currently, including cured and discharged patients whereas 38 people have died due to novel coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry. The highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra (302), followed closely by Kerala (241).

Talking about coronavirus numbers globally, the death toll due to coronavirus in USA has eclipsed China as the death toll in US currently stands at more than 3,600. The global death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed the 41,000 mark while approximately 8 lakh people are infected by COVID-19 across nearly 170 countries.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: 64 of 87 COVID-19 people in Andhra Pradesh attended Nizamuddin event

Also read: Coronavirus impact: NTA postpones JEE (Main) exams