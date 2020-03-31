Coronavirus impact: NTA postpones JEE (Main) exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE (Main) examinations till the end of May 2020. The exact date is yet to be announced.

The NTA had already stated on March 8 that the national level engineering entrance exams for IITs and NITs will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The original dates of the exam were April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11.

The NTA has said that it hoped that normalcy will be restored soon but it will keep monitoring the situation for any further change of plans.

The admit cards for the JEE (Main) will now be issued only after April 15 if the situation stabilises by then.

NTA will provide updates and developments on their websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can also call upon 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification.

Several other exams were postponed too due to the 21-day lockdown and coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE, ICSE, BSE and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya state boards have postponed their examinations.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the NDA and NA (I) Exam 2020 and Civil Services Personality Exam 2019. NEET 2020 has been postponed too. ICAI CA and LOC AAO, AE and AA Prelims exams have been postponed till further notice.

The 21-day lockdown has been imposed to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus.