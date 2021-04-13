Class 10, 12 exams: Education ministry, CBSE ponder over board exams dates

The Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are reportedly pondering to reschedule class 10 and board examination due to the surge in coronavirus cases. Currently, as per the official schedule, the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will start from May 4.

However, a large numbers of schools, teachers, parents have urged the board and education ministry to defer the offline examination amid the threat of the second wave of COVID-19. Besides, several politicians like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood have also voiced their support for the postponement of the board exams to protect the health of students.

On April 12, the Maharashtra government postponed HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board examinations to May and June, respectively, as the state is going through the worst phase of the pandemic. The HSC and SSC examinations were slated to begin on April 23 and 29. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has also postponed the state board exams, which were scheduled to start from April 24.

However, issue of rescheduling of the exams has come up but no final decision has been taken so far, a senior official from the Union Ministry of Education told the Times of India. "The ministry is monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the CBSE," he said.

He added that there are no plans to cancel the board exams or make exams online. The only thing the officials are confabulating about is the dates as the cases are scaling up. Since last year in December, several states opened schools for senior classes as the intensity of COVID-19 infection rates dwindled in the country. But in March 2021, the virus resurged, and schools were shut again. The CBSE even had also shifted the board exams from February 2021 to May 2021 this year.

