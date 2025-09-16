'COD pe bhi ab fielding set hai': Netizens wonder after digital creator warns of Cash-on-Delivery scams

The rapid expansion of e-commerce in India since the pandemic has brought increased convenience but also a spike in fraudulent activities targeting online shoppers. One of the emerging threats is the cash-on-delivery (COD) scam, which has become prevalent as more consumers opt for this payment method. Digital creator Tvisha Tuli recently raised alarm about this scam, drawing attention to how it is impacting households across the country.

Through a viral Instagram reel, Tuli described how fraudsters are sending fake parcels through well-known courier networks, including Delhivery, Blue Dart, Ecom Express, and Shadowfax. She clarified that these delivery firms are not complicit; scammers are misusing their platforms to appear legitimate, exploiting the trust people have in established brands.

Tuli shared her own encounter: a package for face masks was delivered under a family member's name, though no one had ordered it. The parcel was returned, but another soon arrived, addressed to a different household member. Assuming it was genuine, someone paid Rs 700. On opening the package, the contents did not match the label, resulting in a loss.

"When we opened the package, it wasn't what was written outside. There was something with Chinese text inside. Even the QR code on the product couldn't be scanned, and the money was lost," she shared.

According to Tuli, the scam is highly targeted. She suspects scammers possess data on frequent COD customers and their household members. "These scammers clearly have data on which houses order COD frequently and who lives there. They rotate names, switch delivery partners, and then take the COD money," she warned.

Tuli highlighted that this scam does not discriminate by age, cautioning that even younger shoppers can be deceived by the apparent legitimacy of trusted couriers. She reiterated that the delivery companies themselves are not involved in the fraud, but their services are being manipulated to establish credibility.

Tuli urged the public to remain vigilant when receiving COD packages, especially if the order is unexpected or the sender is unfamiliar. Soon after the video went viral, netizens shared their take, saying that even cash-on-delivery ceases to remain a safe option.

"Matlab COD pe bhi ab fielding set hai," a user commented in jest.

"E-commerce isn’t just selling products, it’s mining personal data. Every click, wishlist & purchase builds a profile they monetize. For consumers it’s a risk, for companies it’s a gold mine. Data protection laws exist, but enforcement is weak — and that’s the real breach we need to talk about," a second user said.

"I faced a similar COD scam recently. Thanks for addressing this (sic)," a third user wrote.

A fourth user claimed: "The data is being leaked from shopify. It happened with me recently."