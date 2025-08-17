WhatsApp screen mirroring scam access OTPs, CVVs, and passwords. How to stay safe

Online fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics — and the latest scheme, known as the WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Fraud, is raising alarms. This scam can compromise bank accounts and lead to identity theft, all through a seemingly harmless WhatsApp video call.

Fintech company OneCard recently issued an advisory warning customers about this emerging threat.

How the scam works

Scammers initiate a WhatsApp video call, posing as bank officials or representatives offering rewards. They convince users to share their smartphone screens, often under the pretext of verifying account details or resolving technical issues.

Once screen sharing begins, the fraudster gains real-time access to sensitive data, including passwords, bank details, and one-time passwords (OTPs).

In some cases, scammers may also ask users to click on a link or enter a code. These could install malware, allowing the fraudster to remotely access the victim's device and extract critical financial information — CVVs, PINs, OTPs — and carry out unauthorized transactions.

How to stay safe

Experts recommend avoiding video calls from unknown numbers and never sharing your screen with strangers. Users should also refrain from using financial apps on phones that may be compromised.

Enabling two-factor authentication across financial and messaging apps is a key preventive measure. It’s also wise to avoid clicking suspicious links or installing unknown apps.