Commuters baffled as porn clip appears on Patna railway station TV screens for 3 minutes; case against pvt firm

In an unusual incident, a pornographic clip suddenly started playing on the TV screens at Patna railway station leaving commuters baffled on Sunday morning.

According to an India Today report, the incident happened at around 9:30 am on platform number 10 for three minutes.

Passengers who were shocked to see the scenario filed a police complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials. It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company," Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said.

The GRP took no time to contact Dutta Communications, the agency responsible for showing advertisements at the station, and asked them to not replay the clip. Besides that, Indian Railways also blacklisted the agency and filed a First Information Report (FIR).

The Railways also terminated the contract to show advertisements with the agency, further asking questions on why such clips were shown at platform 10 of Patna railway station.

Right after the incident, the station operator fled from the scene and RPF officials are said to be looking for the person as an arrest warrant has been issued against him.

